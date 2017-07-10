Miami Swim Week is right around the corner, and here at SI Swimsuit, we're preparing for a historic South Beach takeover.

The ladies of our first-ever #SISwimSearch are heading down to Miami for the chance of a lifetime. In addition to helping us showcase our debut swimwear line, our 15 aspiring models will be competing for a chance to be featured in the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Drumroll please! The 15 women moving on to the next round of #SISwimSearch open casting calls are: Allie Ayers • Kate De Paz • Iyonna Fairbanks • Kayla Fitzgerald • Olivia Jordan • Haley Kalil • Camille Kostek • Tabria Majors • Shelby McLean • Keyeriah Miles • Dessie Mitcheson • Sarina Nowak • Stefanie Rachel • Steph Snyder • Michelle Vidal

Back in May, we held our first-ever open casting call to find the next big star. After receiving thousands of Instagram submissions from women around the world, we invited 35 lucky ladies to SI's Brooklyn offices for an in-person interview and photo shoot. From there, it wasn't easy, but we narrowed down the list to these 15, who will continue to make waves as they walk the runway in SI's first branded swimwear show.

SI Swimsuit has teamed up with RAJ Swim to create an exclusive new collection of swimwear and active apparel. The collection will debut in 2018 ​and cater to “all types of women.”

“What better way to debut our new collection meant for every woman than with this diverse group of new models from our first open-to-the-public casting call?” said Sports Illustrated Swimsuit editor MJ Day. “These women represent all shapes and beauty in many different forms, which will be on full display as they take Miami by storm to help launch the new collection.”

The first swimwear and active apparel lines will be available for consumers to purchase in early 2018 in conjunction with the launch of the annual SI Swimsuit issue. Several of the items will be featured in the iconic issue and on SI’s digital properties.

Can't wait to see all the action in South Beach? We've got you covered! Follow along on SI's social channels as we document every moment of our historic, whirlwind trip next week!

See some BTS photos from our first-ever open casting!

