This post was written by Yvonne Juris and originally appeared on People.com.

Five-time Olympic Medalist Simone Biles blasted an online hater who attacked her for posting a picture of herself lounging with a beverage on Instagram.

On Saturday, the gymnast shared a selfie of herself holding a cup with “Hawaii” written on the outside. “Resting beach face,” Simone cheekily captioned the seemingly innocent snap.

However, there was one user who was apparently very bothered by the photo.

“Seems like u have partied non stop for a year #trash #unfollow #suckya—rolemodel,” the user wrote in the comments.

“Talk to me when you train for 14 years and earn 5 Olympic medals. I think kids would say otherwise. My year off is well deserved! Take a couple seats,” Simone wrote in response.

resting beach face 🐚 A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on Jul 8, 2017 at 12:57pm PDT

Comments like this have me shook. I really wanted to blur her name out so she doesn't get attention. but it is what it is... ✌🏾 #BLOCK pic.twitter.com/T4UA2DuLg2 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 9, 2017

As if that wasn’t enough, the Olympian also shared screenshots of her clap-back on Twitter, writing, “Comments like this have me shook. I really wanted to blur her name out so she doesn’t get attention. but it is what it is. #BLOCK” Simone also added a peace sign emoji.

Simone certainly has earned the right for a year off from work — she took the 2016 Rio Olympics by storm when she earned five medals, four of which were gold. Her spunky smile and unparalleled gymnastic talent soon won over the world and she became a must-watch athlete for many viewers — as well as cementing her status as America’s Sweetheart.

After Rio, Simone went on to compete in Dancing with the Stars alongside pro dancer Sasha Farber earlier this year. She finished in fourth place after she was controversially voted off in the week before finals.

