It's that time of year again! SI Swimsuit Casting Call season is upon us, and you're in for a real treat. For the first time ever, we held an open casting call to find our next big star. After receiving thousands of Instagram submissions from women around the world, we invited 35 finalists to SI's Brooklyn offices for an in-person interview and photo shoot. Up next is the stunning Maaliyah Papillion​​.

Ready to join the movement and continue breaking beauty barriers with #siswimsearch @si_swimsuit A post shared by Maaliyah P. (@maaliyahp) on Mar 31, 2017 at 6:36pm PDT

This former Miss Louisiana 2016 caught our attention right away, thanks to her gorgeous smile and ability to keep it real as she discussed struggling with body image at an early age. When she's not on the road for work, you can find Maaliyah sweating it out at Dogpound or exploring the Big Apple, which she now calls home!

