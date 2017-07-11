It's that time of year again! SI Swimsuit Casting Call season is upon us, and you're in for a real treat. For the first time ever, we held an open casting call to find our next big star. After receiving thousands of Instagram submissions from women around the world, we invited 35 finalists to SI's Brooklyn offices for an in-person interview and photo shoot. Up next is Dallas babe Tawna Eubanks McCoy

This fitness-obsessed beauty doubles as an IFBB Bikini Pro Posing Coach and is all about about encouraging women to be healthy and embrace their bodies. When she's not hitting the gym, you can find Tawna relaxing poolside in a bikini or traveling the world with her husband. 

Enjoy these photos of Tawna, and be sure to keep coming back to Swim Daily for more SI Swimsuit 2018 Casting Calls!​

Taylor Ballantyne

Taylor Ballantyne

Taylor Ballantyne

BONUS: See more photos of Tawna Eubanks McCoy​!

#tb my first cover shoot with @fitnessrxwomen 💪🏼💕 📷 by @perbernalphoto

A post shared by Fitness | Styling | Travel (@tawnaeubanksmccoy) on

craving the beach right about now 🌊🏖 // 📷 @perbernalphoto for @musculardevelopment Magazine

A post shared by Fitness | Styling | Travel (@tawnaeubanksmccoy) on

Friday. Mood. (🔍: @officialbetterbodies ) #gymlooks #gymfashion #gymspire

A post shared by Fitness | Styling | Travel (@tawnaeubanksmccoy) on

"What's your name he'll write on the wall" - Big Daddy Wearing | @officialbetterbodies

A post shared by Fitness | Styling | Travel (@tawnaeubanksmccoy) on

#tbt @perbernalphoto for @musculardevelopment Magazine

A post shared by Fitness | Styling | Travel (@tawnaeubanksmccoy) on

"I don't know what to do with my hands" ✋🏼🤚🏼 - Ricky Bobby

A post shared by Fitness | Styling | Travel (@tawnaeubanksmccoy) on

sport mode 🔛 feelin' this look and this weather ☀️ | @officialbetterbodies #style #betterbodies #sportyoutfit

A post shared by Fitness | Styling | Travel (@tawnaeubanksmccoy) on

#ootn wearing @nakdfashion 💋

A post shared by Fitness | Styling | Travel (@tawnaeubanksmccoy) on

Tawna McCoy: 2018 SI Swimsuit Casting
1 13
Close
expandIcon
1 13
Close