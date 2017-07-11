It's that time of year again! SI Swimsuit Casting Call season is upon us, and you're in for a real treat. For the first time ever, we held an open casting call to find our next big star. After receiving thousands of Instagram submissions from women around the world, we invited 35 finalists to SI's Brooklyn offices for an in-person interview and photo shoot. Up next is Dallas babe Tawna Eubanks McCoy.

Here it is! My @si_swimsuit first EVER open Casting Call VLOG is up on my YouTube Channel! Click the link in my bio to watch the full video. #siswimsearch #siswim @jonathan.j.lim ___________________________ @mj_day @agray35 @taylorbphoto A post shared by Fitness | Styling | Travel (@tawnaeubanksmccoy) on Jun 7, 2017 at 3:09pm PDT

This fitness-obsessed beauty doubles as an IFBB Bikini Pro Posing Coach and is all about about encouraging women to be healthy and embrace their bodies. When she's not hitting the gym, you can find Tawna relaxing poolside in a bikini or traveling the world with her husband.

