This post was written by Isabel Jones and originally appeared on InStyle.com

Ashley Graham, multi-tasking extraordinaire, is proving her talent once more with her latest (15th!) collaboration with Canadian brand Addition Elle. The model-turned-designer joined forces with the brand to create Purple Rain, a body-positive lingerie line catering to women sizes 12-24.

Sexy as it is practical, Ashley's collection falls in line with her own personal aesthetic—a melding of contemporary glam and classic girl-next-door style.

In a promotional video, the model opened up about the intended shopper for her collection, noting that one size does not fit all, metaphorically speaking. “I think today, the woman who is wearing my lingerie is every woman. She’s not defined by a size; she’s not defined by a class; she’s not defined by race or age; she’s defined by herself,” Ashley said.

Ashley's campaign images are (of course) PURE FIRE. Here she is, lounging on a couch in her lingerie in front of a floor-to-ceiling window, as one does:

OK, if this is someone’s apartment, we’re insanely jealous.

Courtesy of Addition Elle
Courtesy of Addition Elle

WE WANT EVERY ITEM.

Courtesy of Addition Elle

It’s certifiably impossible for Ashley to take a bad photo. Head to additionelle.com to shop the line.

BONUS: See all of Ashley's amazing photos from SI Swimsuit 2017!

Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by INDAH.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by INDAH.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by INDAH.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by INDAH.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID. Jackey by Ale by Alessandra.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID. Jackey by Ale by Alessandra.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Luli Fama.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Luli Fama.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID. Jackey by Ale by Alessandra.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID. Jackey by Ale by Alessandra.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Luli Fama.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Luli Fama.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny. Jacket by Donna Karan.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny. Jacket by Donna Karan.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Soriya Swim.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Soriya Swim.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by INDAH.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by INDAH.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Luli Fama.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Luli Fama.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by BOUND + TIDE by Mitchell Kass.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by BOUND + TIDE by Mitchell Kass.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID. Jackey by Ale by Alessandra.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID. Jackey by Ale by Alessandra.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny. Jacket by Donna Karan.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny. Jacket by Donna Karan.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by BOUND + TIDE by Mitchell Kass.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by BOUND + TIDE by Mitchell Kass.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny. Jacket by Donna Karan.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny. Jacket by Donna Karan.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny. Jacket by Donna Karan.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny. Jacket by Donna Karan.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Ashley Graham 2017 Swimsuit Photo Gallery
1 34
Close
expandIcon
1 34
Close