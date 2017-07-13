If you got it, flaunt it!

Kate Upton isn't afraid to show off her ample assets in the hilarious trailer for her upcoming film, The Layover. In the film, Kate and co-star Alexandra Daddario star as two recently-unemployed best friends who are taking a quick vacation to get away from it all.

But what's meant to be a relaxing getaway to Florida turns into an epic girl fight as a hunky suitor gets in the middle of their trip (literally). One diversion to St. Louis and a series of competitions to win his attention make for a lot of laughs and what is sure to be our favorite comedy of the fall!

Plus, if that plot line wasn't enough to get you hooked, this GIF should do the trick:

The Layover will premiere on DIRECTV on Aug. 3 and hit theaters on Sept. 1.

BONUS: See all of Kate's incredible photos from SI Swimsuit 2017!

