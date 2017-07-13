It's that time of year again! SI Swimsuit Casting Call season is upon us, and you're in for a real treat. For the first time ever, we held an open casting call to find our next big star. After receiving thousands of Instagram submissions from women around the world, we invited 35 finalists to SI's Brooklyn offices for an in-person interview and photo shoot. Up next is Salt Lake City sweetheart Keera Henderson.
Hey @si_swimsuit !! Here's my casting video to be your next SI swimsuit model for 2017!!! This open casting opportunity is incredible. If an opportunity arises you take it!!! So that's what I'm doing. Thank you!!! #SISwimSearch #siswimsearch @si_swimsuit #siswimsearch
Keera caught our attention thanks to her candidness about growing up in a conservative society and her desire to break the mold and become a sexy, confident SI Swimsuit model. What could be better? Keera loves cheesecake and Barbara Palvin as much as we do!
Cannot believe I just shot with the sports illustrated team!!! 😍🙈😱 So happy to have met all the gorgeous ladies from all over! Good luck to everyone!!! This whole experience is definitely one I will remember forever!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️👙👙👙 I've never felt so beautiful and so welcomed! So thank you so much for this day and for giving me this once in a lifetime opportunity !!! @si_swimsuit @mj_day