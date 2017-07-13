It's that time of year again! SI Swimsuit Casting Call season is upon us, and you're in for a real treat. For the first time ever, we held an open casting call to find our next big star. After receiving thousands of Instagram submissions from women around the world, we invited 35 finalists to SI's Brooklyn offices for an in-person interview and photo shoot. Up next is Salt Lake City sweetheart Keera Henderson.

Keera caught our attention thanks to her candidness about growing up in a conservative society and her desire to break the mold and become a sexy, confident SI Swimsuit model. What could be better? Keera loves cheesecake and Barbara Palvin as much as we do!

Enjoy these photos of Keera, and be sure to keep coming back to Swim Daily for more SI Swimsuit 2018 Casting Calls!​

Taylor Ballantyne

Taylor Ballantyne

Taylor Ballantyne

BONUS: See more photos of Keera Henderson​!

