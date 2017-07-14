Every year, SI Swimsuit models are tasked with traveling around the world to exotic locales like Fiji and Bora Bora, so it's safe to say they know a thing or two about the must-have products for a jet-set lifestyle. Check out our five travel essentials below to ensure your next trip starts and ends on a happy note!

Courtesy of Raden

A28 Smart Check Spinner, 28" Gloss by Raden

Never worry about finding a spot to charge your phone again! This chic suitcase is not only an eye-catcher, but it's handy, too! Plug in your electronics for a charge on the go.

Available at bloomingdales.com, $395

Courtesy of W&P Design

The Champagne Carry Kit by W&P Design

The sky is the limit! (At least when it comes to making your own cocktails in flight...) Concoct a delicious drink with this genius, pocket-size kit!

Available at bloomingdales.com, $24

Courtesy of Sofia Cashmere

Portofino Cashmere Travel Set by Sofia Chasmere

Stay comfy and warm on your next flight with this unbelievably-comfy cashmere set! Cozy socks and a solid eye mask are essential on all overnight trips.

Available at saksfifthavenue.com, $300

Courtesy of Happy Plugs

Earbud Rose Gold by Happy Plugs

We're all about the rose gold right now! Not only do these earbuds look cute and deliver quality sound, but they won't break the bank either!

Available at amazon.com, $23.36

Courtesy of Oribe

​Côte d'Azur Hair Refresher by Oribe

Step off the plane looking like you just stepped out of the salon! Keep your blowout looking fresh throughout your trip with this incredible hair refresher. Bonus: It smells amazing!

Available at net-a-porter.com, $26