What better way to celebrate National Nude Day than with a naked snap on Instagram? That's exactly what supermodel Ashley Graham did on Friday as she took to social media to share a sexy photo from her recent cover feature for ELLE France.

Touted as a phenomenon who is revolutionizing body activism, the feature shoot showcases Ashley's flawless figure. This particular black and white snap leaves little to the imagination, and we wouldn't have it any other way.

#ellefr #nationalnudeday A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Jul 14, 2017 at 4:16pm PDT

Despite having once told SwimDaily that she wouldn't "do nip and bush," the former SI Swimsuit cover model revised her stance on posing nude last month.

"You know, my thing is: If it’s vulgar, and it’s, like, me grabbing my breasts and showing nipple, I’m not going to do it," Ashley explained when asked what's changed. "When I said, 'I don’t do nip and bush,' I didn’t feel like I had to be specific as to what kind. So you might even see more nipple coming up. But trust me: You will never see my vagina!"

