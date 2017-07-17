It's that time of year again! SI Swimsuit Casting Call season is upon us, and you're in for a real treat. For the first time ever, we held an open casting call to find our next big star. After receiving thousands of Instagram submissions from women around the world, we invited 35 finalists to SI's Brooklyn offices for an in-person interview and photo shoot. Up next is Brazilian beauty Ingrid Schneider.
MADE IN BRAZIL | The distance between your dreams and reality is called action. So here it is my submission for #siswimsearch #siswimcastingcall since I was young I have always been sure of what I wanted for my life, and even though it seemed crazy, and would take a lot of work it was not impossible. This motivation kept me going and took me here, and i wouldn't change a thing. The most important thing in life is to believe in yourself, and never ever stop dreaming, because dreams are reality waiting to happen. #sportsillustrated video by @leandroenne edition @_matheuscoutinho_ #keywest #miami #madeinbrazil #film // A distância entre seus sonhos e sua realidade é chamada ação. Então aqui está meu video para #siswimsearch. Desde pequena eu sempre tive certeza do que queria para minha vida, e mesmo que parecesse loucura e que teria que batalhar muito, nada é impossível. Essa motivação me fez não desistir e eu não mudaria nada. A coisa mais importante na vida é acreditar em você e nunca parar de sonhar, porque sonhos são a realidade esperando para acontecer. @mj_day @si_swimsuit
This brunette beauty has been modeling for five years and loves to stay in shape by taking kick boxing classes in her free time. Ingrid has known that she wanted to be a model since she was a little kid and we love her passion and dedication to following her dreams!
