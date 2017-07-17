It's that time of year again! SI Swimsuit Casting Call season is upon us, and you're in for a real treat. For the first time ever, we held an open casting call to find our next big star. After receiving thousands of Instagram submissions from women around the world, we invited 35 finalists to SI's Brooklyn offices for an in-person interview and photo shoot. Up next is Brazilian beauty Ingrid Schneider.

This brunette beauty has been modeling for five years and loves to stay in shape by taking kick boxing classes in her free time. Ingrid has known that she wanted to be a model since she was a little kid and we love her passion and dedication to following her dreams!

Enjoy these photos of Ingrid, and be sure to keep coming back to Swim Daily for more SI Swimsuit 2018 Casting Calls!​

