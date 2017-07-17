It's that time of year again! SI Swimsuit Casting Call season is upon us, and you're in for a real treat. For the first time ever, we held an open casting call to find our next big star. After receiving thousands of Instagram submissions from women around the world, we invited 35 finalists to SI's Brooklyn offices for an in-person interview and photo shoot. Up next is French beauty Jessica Aidi.

Here we are ! My #siswimsearch submission for the next edition ! @si_swimsuit Wish me luck A post shared by Jessica Aidi (@jessicaaidi) on Apr 11, 2017 at 7:39am PDT

This Parisian goddess epitomizes the idea that "there is nothing sexier than a woman who has confidence in her body and her mind." Jess loves traveling around the world for her work as a professional model, you can find her managing a restaurant in her hometown or practicing her moves as a rhythmic gymnast.

Enjoy these photos of Jessica

