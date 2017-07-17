It's that time of year again! SI Swimsuit Casting Call season is upon us, and you're in for a real treat. For the first time ever, we held an open casting call to find our next big star. After receiving thousands of Instagram submissions from women around the world, we invited 35 finalists to SI's Brooklyn offices for an in-person interview and photo shoot. Up next is Aussie babe Lauren Walshe.

Since moving to New York City, Lauren has been on a mission to become a model, and has been working in the industry full time for the last 12 years. When she's not traveling the world for work, you can find her studying up to becoming a personal trainer and doing her best to inspire women around the world to feel confident in their own skin. You know we love that! 

Enjoy these photos of Lauren, and be sure to keep coming back to Swim Daily for more SI Swimsuit 2018 Casting Calls!​

Taylor Ballantyne
Taylor Ballantyne
Taylor Ballantyne

BONUS: See more photos of Lauren Walshe!

On Wednesday's we wear pink 💕

A post shared by Lauren Walshe (@lauren_walshe) on

The closest thing we could find to a beach 😂 #manhattan

A post shared by Lauren Walshe (@lauren_walshe) on

#Fbf one of the best photo shoots! Freezing cold in October shooting fitness gear with @michelson_ari

A post shared by Lauren Walshe (@lauren_walshe) on

If your dreams don't scare you, they're not big enough 🙏🏼 @mj_day @si_swimsuit @agray35 @sailorbrinkleycook

A post shared by Lauren Walshe (@lauren_walshe) on

The closest thing we could find to a beach 😂 #manhattan

A post shared by Lauren Walshe (@lauren_walshe) on

FRIYAY

A post shared by Lauren Walshe (@lauren_walshe) on

I wish I looked like this when I workout but I definitely do not 🤣 In my @nike for @barenecessities #fitnessfriday

A post shared by Lauren Walshe (@lauren_walshe) on

You can't go wrong with black 🖤 @fordmodels @barenecessities 📸 @willcarter002

A post shared by Lauren Walshe (@lauren_walshe) on

Dreaming of being on the beach instead of sick in bed... 👙

A post shared by Lauren Walshe (@lauren_walshe) on

Lauren Walshe: 2018 SI Swimsuit Casting
1 13
Close
expandIcon
1 13
Close