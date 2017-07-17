It's that time of year again! SI Swimsuit Casting Call season is upon us, and you're in for a real treat. For the first time ever, we held an open casting call to find our next big star. After receiving thousands of Instagram submissions from women around the world, we invited 35 finalists to SI's Brooklyn offices for an in-person interview and photo shoot. Up next is Aussie babe Lauren Walshe.
Heyyyyyy guys ! I'd be crazy if I passed on this opportunity, so here is my video for the #siswimsearch !! Please comment and tag @si_swimsuit and @mj_day or repost and tag to support! I had so much fun making this video & a huge thank you to everyone who helped with filming, editing and feedback! You know who you are ! Would love to be a part of this and I really appreciate everyone's support! Thank you
A post shared by Lauren Walshe (@lauren_walshe) on
Since moving to New York City, Lauren has been on a mission to become a model, and has been working in the industry full time for the last 12 years. When she's not traveling the world for work, you can find her studying up to becoming a personal trainer and doing her best to inspire women around the world to feel confident in their own skin. You know we love that!
Hey guys! I have big news, of the 35 girls that were called back for the first ever #siswimsearch, I was one of them😁😁😁!! I'm meeting the #sportsillustrated team tomorrow, so be sure to watch my insta story to see how I get ready for this amazing opportunity! Thank you everyone for all the support! I'm beyond excited to be a part of this! 🙏🏼💕 @mj_day @si_swimsuit