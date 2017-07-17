It's that time of year again! SI Swimsuit Casting Call season is upon us, and you're in for a real treat. For the first time ever, we held an open casting call to find our next big star. After receiving thousands of Instagram submissions from women around the world, we invited 35 finalists to SI's Brooklyn offices for an in-person interview and photo shoot. Up next is the beautiful and bubbly Priscilla Ricart.

A little about myself and the last video i did to submit for @si_swimsuit always be yourself and never stop dreaming#SISwimSearch#sportilustrated#bikini#beach#riodejaneiro#neverstopdreaming @mj_day @ja_neyney A post shared by Priscilla Ricart (@priricart) on Mar 31, 2017 at 8:53am PDT

This Brazilian bombshell loves to dance and always has a ton of energy. We were blown away by how comfortable Priscilla is in front of the camera and couldn't get enough of her gorgeous smile!

Enjoy these photos of Priscilla, and be sure to keep coming back to Swim Daily for more SI Swimsuit 2018 Casting Calls!

Taylor Ballantyne

