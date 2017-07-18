This post was written by Alexia Fernandez and originally appeared on People.com.

Emily Ratajkowski doesn’t understand what the big deal is about breasts.

The supermodel, 26, graces the cover of Allure for their August issue and reveals her biggest problem with how women and their bodies are perceived.

“It really bothers me that people are so offended by breasts,” she admits. “That’s when I realized how f—– our culture is. When we see breasts, we don’t think of beauty and femininity. We think of vulgar, oversexualized images.”

Daniel Jackson for Allure

The actress — who broke out in Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” video — recently opened up about her breasts being considered “too big” when she auditions for acting roles.

She tells Allure that being sexy does not cancel out feminism.

“To me, any expression that is empowered and is your own as a woman is feminist,” she said. “If a woman decides to dress sexy, it doesn’t mean she’s not a feminist. [We] should be doing things for ourselves. If that is the woman’s choice, and it makes her feel good, then that’s great. Good for her.”

As part of their hair issue, she also tells Allure that she has “never colored” her long brown locks.

“My hair has been this way since high school,” she revealed. “It hasn’t failed me. I did do a fake bob at the Golden Globes — I like faking having shorter hair. But after one night of trying it out, I was so over it by the end.”

She added, “I was like, I’m good. I need long hair.”

