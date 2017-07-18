There were thousands. Then there were 35. And now the top 15 ladies from our first-ever open casting call are preparing for a historic South Beach takeover.
Not only will these 15 lucky ladies be showcasing our debut swimwear line, they'll also be competing for a chance to be featured in the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.
Back in May, we held our first-ever open casting call to find the next big SI Swimsuit star. After receiving thousands of Instagram submissions from around the world, we invited 35 fabulous women to SI's Brooklyn offices for an in-person interview and photo shoot. From there, it wasn't easy, but we narrowed down the list to these 15, who will continue to make waves as they walk the runway in SI's first branded swimwear show.
Prepare to fall in love with these spunky, spirited and stunningly sexy ladies:
Allie Ayers
Kate De Paz
Iyonna Fairbanks
Kayla Fitzgerald
Olivia Jordan
Haley Kalil
Camille Kostek
Tabria Majors
Shelby McLean
Keyeriah Miles
Dessie Mitcheson
Sarina Nowak
Stefanie Rachel
Steph Snyder
Michelle Vidal
Who will make it onto the pages of SI Swimsuit 2018? Only time will tell! But until then, enjoy every moment of Miami Swim Week through the lens of the ladies of #SISwimSearch!
BONUS: Sailor Brinkley Cook shares BTS shots from our open casting call!