There were thousands. Then there were 35. And now the top 15 ladies from our first-ever open casting call are preparing for a historic South Beach takeover

Not only will these 15 lucky ladies be showcasing our debut swimwear line, they'll also be competing for a chance to be featured in the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. 

Back in May, we held our first-ever open casting call to find the next big SI Swimsuit star. After receiving thousands of Instagram submissions from around the world, we invited 35 fabulous women to SI's Brooklyn offices for an in-person interview and photo shoot. From there, it wasn't easy, but we narrowed down the list to these 15, who will continue to make waves as they walk the runway in SI's first branded swimwear show. 

Prepare to fall in love with these spunky, spirited and stunningly sexy ladies:

Allie Ayers

Taylor Ballantyne

Kate De Paz

Taylor Ballantyne

Iyonna Fairbanks

Taylor Ballantyne

Kayla Fitzgerald

Taylor Ballantyne

Olivia Jordan

Taylor Ballantyne

Haley Kalil

Taylor Ballantyne

Camille Kostek

Taylor Ballantyne

Tabria Majors

Taylor Ballantyne

Shelby McLean

Taylor Ballantyne

Keyeriah Miles

Taylor Ballantyne

Dessie Mitcheson

Taylor Ballantyne

Sarina Nowak

Taylor Ballantyne

Stefanie Rachel

Taylor Ballantyne

Steph Snyder

Taylor Ballantyne

Michelle Vidal

Taylor Ballantyne

Who will make it onto the pages of SI Swimsuit 2018? Only time will tell! But until then, enjoy every moment of Miami Swim Week through the lens of the ladies of #SISwimSearch! 

BONUS: Sailor Brinkley Cook shares BTS shots from our open casting call!

Dessie Mitcheson and Kayla Fitzgerald
Dessie Mitcheson and Kayla Fitzgerald
Sailor Brinkley-Cook
Hayley Kalil
Hayley Kalil
Sailor Brinkley-Cook
Alexandra Armitage and Stefanie Rachel
Alexandra Armitage and Stefanie Rachel
Sailor Brinkley-Cook
Alexandra Armitage and Stefanie Rachel
Alexandra Armitage and Stefanie Rachel
Sailor Brinkley-Cook
Hayley Kalil, Taylor Ramirez, Lauren Walshe and Kaitlyn Lowes
Hayley Kalil, Taylor Ramirez, Lauren Walshe and Kaitlyn Lowes
Sailor Brinkley-Cook
Allie Ayers
Allie Ayers
Sailor Brinkley-Cook
Steph Snyder
Steph Snyder
Taylor Ballantyne
Lauren Walshe
Lauren Walshe
Sailor Brinkley-Cook
Aubri Ebony
Aubri Ebony
Sailor Brinkley-Cook
Dessie Mitcheson
Dessie Mitcheson
Sailor Brinkley-Cook
Sarina Nowak
Sarina Nowak
Sailor Brinkley-Cook
Stefanie Rachel and Allie Ayers
Stefanie Rachel and Allie Ayers
Sailor Brinkley-Cook
Tawnae Banks McCoy
Tawnae Banks McCoy
Sailor Brinkley-Cook
Camille Kostek
Camille Kostek
Sailor Brinkley-Cook
Sarina Nowak
Sarina Nowak
Sailor Brinkley-Cook
Tabria Majors
Tabria Majors
Taylor Ballantyne
Robyn Lawley (current model)
Robyn Lawley (current model)
Sailor Brinkley-Cook
Katy Purnell and Aubri Ebony
Katy Purnell and Aubri Ebony
Sailor Brinkley-Cook
Robyn Lawley and Anne de Paula (current models)
Robyn Lawley and Anne de Paula (current models)
Sailor Brinkley-Cook
Hayley Kalil
Hayley Kalil
Sailor Brinkley-Cook
Olivia Jordan
Olivia Jordan
Sailor Brinkley-Cook
Camille Kostek
Camille Kostek
Sailor Brinkley-Cook
Keera Henderson, Turiya Hamilton and Hayley Kalil
Keera Henderson, Turiya Hamilton and Hayley Kalil
Sailor Brinkley-Cook
Jessica Aidi
Jessica Aidi
Sailor Brinkley-Cook
Keera Henderson
Keera Henderson
Sailor Brinkley-Cook
Kassandra Hostage
Kassandra Hostage
Sailor Brinkley-Cook
Jade Williams and Iyonna Fairbanks
Jade Williams and Iyonna Fairbanks
Sailor Brinkley-Cook
Kaitlyn Lowes, Allison Sutton and Kassandra Hostage
Kaitlyn Lowes, Allison Sutton and Kassandra Hostage
Sailor Brinkley-Cook
Sailor Brinkley-Cook's behind-the-scenes photos from SI Swimsuit 2018 open casting
1 28
Close
expandIcon
1 28
Close

 