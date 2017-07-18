There were thousands. Then there were 35. And now the top 15 ladies from our first-ever open casting call are preparing for a historic South Beach takeover.

Not only will these 15 lucky ladies be showcasing our debut swimwear line, they'll also be competing for a chance to be featured in the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Back in May, we held our first-ever open casting call to find the next big SI Swimsuit star. After receiving thousands of Instagram submissions from around the world, we invited 35 fabulous women to SI's Brooklyn offices for an in-person interview and photo shoot. From there, it wasn't easy, but we narrowed down the list to these 15, who will continue to make waves as they walk the runway in SI's first branded swimwear show.

Prepare to fall in love with these spunky, spirited and stunningly sexy ladies:

Allie Ayers

Taylor Ballantyne

Kate De Paz

Taylor Ballantyne

Iyonna Fairbanks

Taylor Ballantyne

Kayla Fitzgerald

Taylor Ballantyne

Olivia Jordan

Taylor Ballantyne

Haley Kalil

Taylor Ballantyne

Camille Kostek

Taylor Ballantyne

Tabria Majors

Taylor Ballantyne

Shelby McLean

Taylor Ballantyne

Keyeriah Miles

Taylor Ballantyne

Dessie Mitcheson

Taylor Ballantyne

Sarina Nowak

Taylor Ballantyne

Stefanie Rachel

Taylor Ballantyne

Steph Snyder

Taylor Ballantyne

Michelle Vidal

Taylor Ballantyne

Who will make it onto the pages of SI Swimsuit 2018? Only time will tell! But until then, enjoy every moment of Miami Swim Week through the lens of the ladies of #SISwimSearch!

BONUS: Sailor Brinkley Cook shares BTS shots from our open casting call!



