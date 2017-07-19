"My name might be Miller, but I prefer to act ‘Natural’ – Natural Light that is."

It's been a few years since Marisa Miller heated up the pages of SI Swimsuit, but she's never stopped being the woman of our dreams. And in a new partnership with Natural Light, she goes one step further, simultaneously becoming the beer babe of our dreams, too!

My name might be Miller, but I prefer to act NATURAL -- @naturallightbeer that is! Cheers! #Miller4Natty #nattypartner #spon A post shared by Marisa Miller (@marisamiller) on Jul 18, 2017 at 9:01am PDT

"Never has it been so fun to be a Miller," Marisa said in a company press release. "Natural beauty is such a sought-after part of the entertainment industry – so naturally, I've chosen a beer that is right for me. I love the brand and this content is a fun, light-hearted way for Natural Light to take things up a notch as they take on my namesake. I look forward to the partnership ahead with Anheuser-Busch and for all you beer lovers out there, get ready!"

Fun fact: This is the first time Natural Light has partnered with a model since their campaign with SI's own Christie Brinkley in the early ‘80s.

Talk about a beer brand who also knows a thing or two about the power of the world's most beautiful women! Be sure to look for more from this new iconic duo, as Marisa and Natural Light roll out a series of digital content appearing across the beer brand and Marisa’s respective social channels throughout the summer and fall.

BONUS: See some of Marisa's hottest moments from SI Swimsuit!

