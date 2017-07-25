This post was written by Isabel Jones and orignally appeared on InStyle.com

When it comes to style, Emily Ratajkowski is known for not shying away from the risqué.

And as her 14.1 million Instagram followers know well, she frequently showcases her impressive figure on social media, in ad campaigns, and in editorials.

Day 🔛 Night

Tbt @thelovemagazine

However, her latest venture may be her most daring yet. In a new spread for Love Magazine, Emily stars in a black-and-white image taken by photographer Patrick Demarchelier. The 26-year-old goes fully nude in the shot—freeing the nipple/her entire body in the process.

BOOM 💥💥💥 @emrata by @patrickdemarchelier for Love 18

WHOA.

Talk about body confidence at its finest!

Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Yu Tsai/SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by MANDALYNN.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Yu Tsai/SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by MANDALYNN.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Elizabeth Southwood for Sauvage Swimwear.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Yu Tsai/SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Yu Tsai/SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Herve Leger by Max Azria.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Deja Soleil Swimwear.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Yu Tsai/SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Beach Riot.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Yu Tsai/SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by MANDALYNN.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Yu Tsai/SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
