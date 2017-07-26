It's that time of year again! SI Swimsuit Casting Call season is upon us, and you're in for a real treat.
For the first time ever, we held an open casting call to find our next big star. After receiving thousands of Instagram submissions from women around the world, we invited 35 finalists to SI's Brooklyn offices for an in-person interview and photo shoot. From there, it wasn't easy, but we narrowed down the list our Top 15, who made history during Miami Swim Week as they walked the runway in SI's first branded swimwear show.
So how about we get to know your Top 15 a little better? First up is the gorgeous Olivia Jordan!
Guys, there is an opportunity for me to go after one of the biggest dreams of my career...🙀 @si_swimsuit is doing an open casting and I have never had the chance to audition for them!🙏🏼 Since I was 6, I've been looking up to the models of SI for their absolute confidence and self-love. I couldn't even count how many vision boards I've made with #siswim at the center.👌🏼 It's not easy to put myself out there, but I know I have to chase my wildest dreams with my whole heart.💕 If you'd like to see me in the #sportsillustratedswimsuit edition go to @si_swimsuit and @mj_day's page and tell them why I would make a great model for the next issue! Thank you to all of you who believe in me!!!🙌🏼 #dreambig #SISwimSearch #OJforSI 👙
You probably recognize Olivia from her days as Miss USA 2015, when she became the first woman representing Oklahoma to bring home the crown. But what you might not know is that Olivia has come a long way in the last two years, beginning her career as both an actress and model in LA. Can't get enough of this blue-eyed beauty? We can't either!
Here's one of our favorite moments with Olivia during Miami Swim Week:
@mj_day and I had to recreate my first @si_swimsuit shot of me w/ #Oklahomie @allieeayers captured by @taylorbphoto.🙌🏼💞 This incredible power woman is making my wildest dreams come true this week and I couldn't be more grateful!🙏🏼 #thankyou #mjday #grateful #siswimsearch #siswim #sportsillustratedswimsuit #repost
And here's a look at Olivia in our new SI Swimsuit-branded swimwear:
Enjoy some more photos of Olivia below, and be sure to keep coming back to Swim Daily to learn more about our #SISwimSearch Top 15!