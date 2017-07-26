It's that time of year again! SI Swimsuit Casting Call season is upon us, and you're in for a real treat.

For the first time ever, we held an open casting call to find our next big star. After receiving thousands of Instagram submissions from women around the world, we invited 35 finalists to SI's Brooklyn offices for an in-person interview and photo shoot. From there, it wasn't easy, but we narrowed down the list our Top 15, who made history during Miami Swim Week as they walked the runway in SI's first branded swimwear show.

So how about we get to know your Top 15 a little better? First up is the gorgeous Olivia Jordan!

You probably recognize Olivia from her days as Miss USA 2015, when she became the first woman representing Oklahoma to bring home the crown. But what you might not know is that Olivia has come a long way in the last two years, beginning her career as both an actress and model in LA. Can't get enough of this blue-eyed beauty? We can't either!

Here's one of our favorite moments with Olivia during Miami Swim Week:

And here's a look at Olivia in our new SI Swimsuit-branded swimwear:

Taylor Ballantyne

Taylor Ballantyne

Enjoy some more photos of Olivia below, and be sure to keep coming back to Swim Daily to learn more about our #SISwimSearch Top 15!

