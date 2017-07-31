From mascara to sunscreen, here are the five products we bring on every exotic SI Swimsuit shoot!
So what are you waiting for? Shop the items below to ensure your next beach trip as glamorous as one of ours!
Courtesy of St. Tropez
Self Tan Dark Bronzing Mousse by St. Tropez Tanning Essentials
Available at sephora.com, $44
Courtesy of Evian
Travel Trio by Evian
Available at sephora.com, $44
Courtesy of Lash Star
Full Control Lash Sculpting Mascara by LASH STAR BEAUTY
Available at bloomingdales.com, $35
Courtesy of Body Bling
Body Bling Bronzer by Scott Barnes
Available at amazon.com, $21.92
Courtesy of Neutrogena
Ultra Sheer Sunscreen Lotion by Neutrogena
Available at target.com, $7.99
BONUS: Meet the ladies of SI Swimsuit 2017!
