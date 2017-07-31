From mascara to sunscreen, here are the five products we bring on every exotic SI Swimsuit shoot! 

So what are you waiting for? Shop the items below to ensure your next beach trip as glamorous as one of ours! 

Courtesy of St. Tropez

Self Tan Dark Bronzing Mousse by St. Tropez Tanning Essentials

Available at sephora.com, $44

Courtesy of Evian

Travel Trio by Evian

​Available at sephora.com, $44

Courtesy of Lash Star

Full Control Lash Sculpting Mascara by LASH STAR BEAUTY

Available at bloomingdales.com, $35

Courtesy of Body Bling

Body Bling Bronzer by Scott Barnes

Available at amazon.com, $21.92

Courtesy of Neutrogena

Ultra Sheer Sunscreen Lotion by Neutrogena

Available at target.com, $7.99

BONUS: Meet the ladies of SI Swimsuit 2017!

U.S. Olympic Gymnast Aly Raisman
Ashley Graham
Barbara Palvin
Bianca Balti
Bo Krsmanovic
Alexa Ray Joel, Christie Brinkley and Sailor Brinkley Cook
Tennis pro Caroline Wozniacki
Chrissy Teigen
Danielle Herrington
Tennis pro Genie Bouchard
Hailey Clauson
Hannah Ferguson
Hannah Jeter
Kate Bock
Kate Upton
Kelly Gale
Lais Ribeiro
Mia Kang
Myla Dalbesio
Nina Agdal
Robyn Lawley
Rose Bertram
Samantha Hoopes
Tennis pro Serena Williams
U.S. Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles
Vita Sidorkina
