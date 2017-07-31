It's that time of year again! SI Swimsuit Casting Call season is upon us, and you're in for a real treat.

For the first time ever, we held an open casting call to find our next big star. After receiving thousands of Instagram submissions from women around the world, we invited 35 finalists to SI's Brooklyn offices for an in-person interview and photo shoot. From there, it wasn't easy, but we narrowed down the list our Top 15, who made history during Miami Swim Week as they walked the runway in SI's first branded swimwear show.

So how about we get to know your Top 15 a little better? Next up is Midwestern beauty Iyonna Fairbanks!

This runway junkie first caught our attention with her SI Swimsuit rap submission. And while she went on to turn heads at our SwimMiami show, it's the little things about this Ohio native that made us fall in love. When she's not pursuing her dream of modeling or working at a zoo, you can find Iyonna working as a security officer in Cincinnati, Ohio. See, we told you she's one in a million!

Here's a look at Iyonna in our new SI Swimsuit-branded swimwear:

Taylor Ballantyne

Enjoy some more photos of Iyonna below, and be sure to keep coming back to Swim Daily to learn more about our #SISwimSearch Top 15!

