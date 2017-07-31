It's that time of year again! SI Swimsuit Casting Call season is upon us, and you're in for a real treat.

For the first time ever, we held an open casting call to find our next big star. After receiving thousands of Instagram submissions from women around the world, we invited 35 finalists to SI's Brooklyn offices for an in-person interview and photo shoot. From there, it wasn't easy, but we narrowed down the list our Top 15, who made history during Miami Swim Week as they walked the runway in SI's first branded swimwear show.

So how about we get to know your Top 15 a little better? First up is our gorgeous German Sarina Nowak!

You may recognize this blonde beauty from her days on Germany's Next Top Model with SI's own Heidi Klum. Since then, Sarina's moved out to sunny LA, signed with Wilhelmina and is showing off her curves for the world to see on her steamy Instagram feed. Can't get enough of Sarina's uncanny resemblance to Marilyn Monroe or that irresistible smile? You're not alone...trust us.

Here's one of our favorite moments with Sarina after our runway show at Miami Swim Week:

after the show from @si_swimsuit ❤️💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼 i see you @keyeriahmiles ❤️#siswim #siswimsearch wearing coat from @jluxlabel 💕 A post shared by SARINA NOWAK 💕🤗✨❤️🌈🐻🐶🦋🐬🌻🌞 (@sarina_nowak) on Jul 25, 2017 at 12:35pm PDT

And here's a look at Sarina in our new SI Swimsuit-branded swimwear:

Taylor Ballantyne

Taylor Ballantyne

Enjoy some more photos of Sarina below, and be sure to keep coming back to Swim Daily to learn more about our #SISwimSearch Top 15!

