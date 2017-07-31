It's that time of year again! SI Swimsuit Casting Call season is upon us, and you're in for a real treat.

For the first time ever, we held an open casting call to find our next big star. After receiving thousands of Instagram submissions from women around the world, we invited 35 finalists to SI's Brooklyn offices for an in-person interview and photo shoot. From there, it wasn't easy, but we narrowed down the list our Top 15, who made history during Miami Swim Week as they walked the runway in SI's first branded swimwear show.

So how about we get to know your Top 15 a little better? First up is our gorgeous redhead, Haley Kalil!

Haley's love for our own Jessica Perez and her undeniable sweetness immediately won us over, but there's so much more to this Southern-based bombshell. Haley is the former Miss Minnesota 2014, who now works as a lab tech and loves traveling every chance she can get. BONUS: You can also find Haley on the sidelines at Bank of America Stadium this fall, as she cheers on her hubby Matt and brother-in-law Ryan, who both play for the Carolina Panthers!

Here's one of our favorite moments with Haley during Miami Swim Week:

And here's a look at Haley in our new SI Swimsuit-branded swimwear:

Enjoy some more photos of Haley below, and be sure to keep coming back to Swim Daily to learn more about our #SISwimSearch Top 15!

