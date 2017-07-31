It's that time of year again! SI Swimsuit Casting Call season is upon us, and you're in for a real treat.
For the first time ever, we held an open casting call to find our next big star. After receiving thousands of Instagram submissions from women around the world, we invited 35 finalists to SI's Brooklyn offices for an in-person interview and photo shoot. From there, it wasn't easy, but we narrowed down the list our Top 15, who made history during Miami Swim Week as they walked the runway in SI's first branded swimwear show.
So how about we get to know your Top 15 a little better? First up is our gorgeous redhead, Haley Kalil!
I just had to be a part of this amazing movement. Shoutout to all the redheads who graced the pages of Sports Illustrated!! Thank you for making me feel confident in my own skin and helping me realize that red is beautiful! I can't thank the @si_swimsuit enough for starting this global beauty movement. Everyone is beautiful! Every size, every skin color, every hair color....be confident in your own skin!! There's only one of you out there! So go out there and rock it. ❤💪🏻😎Visit sports illustrated's Instagram page @si_swimsuit and editor @mj_day for more videos of gorgeous women around the globe rocking their unique selves. #SISwimSearch #SISwimsuit #StomachRollsForTheWin #RedHeadLove #EveryoneIsBeautiful #BeUniquelyYou #LiveUnfiltered #BeautyIsYou
Haley's love for our own Jessica Perez and her undeniable sweetness immediately won us over, but there's so much more to this Southern-based bombshell. Haley is the former Miss Minnesota 2014, who now works as a lab tech and loves traveling every chance she can get. BONUS: You can also find Haley on the sidelines at Bank of America Stadium this fall, as she cheers on her hubby Matt and brother-in-law Ryan, who both play for the Carolina Panthers!
Here's one of our favorite moments with Haley during Miami Swim Week:
Thank you to the whole Sports Illustrated family for welcoming me and 14 other beautiful young women into their lives this weekend. Thank you for showing us that our dreams can become a reality. Thank you for believing in us. Thank you for encouraging and motivating us. Thank you for making us feel beautiful, comfortable, and confident. And most importantly, thank you for being such wonderful examples of kindness, acceptance, and openness in the fashion industry. I never imagined I could live out a dream as big as modeling for @si_swimsuit!! So to @joannagiunta, @alyssaconroy, @kbhendrix, @agray35, @leefeiner, @taylorbphoto and the rest of the SI crew....THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart! And lastly, to @darciebaum, @ja_neyney, and @mj_day...thank you for being the catalysts for change in this world!! Big change is always started by a group of passionate people! You have such beautiful hearts and I was so honored to have spent a weekend with you representing the @si_swimsuit brand! Just know this experience has changed my life and for that, I am forever grateful! ❤️❤️ #SiSwim #SISwimSearch
And here's a look at Haley in our new SI Swimsuit-branded swimwear:
Enjoy some more photos of Haley below