Emily Ratajkowski can’t stop, won’t stop stripping for her Instagram followers.

The 26-year-old model and actress pushed the limits once more this past Monday by posing almost completely nude for a mirror selfie in her latest Instagram story.

Clad in a (very) cropped tee, large gold hoops, and a tiny pair of rose-hued underwear, Emily bared her toned abs, long legs, and a generous sliver of underboob to her 14.2 million biggest fans.

Emily Ratajkowski :: @emrata/Instagram

This, of course, comes not even a day after the actress showed off her booty in a black thong while grabbing her mornin’ caffeine fix.

Good mornin'

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

Oh, and we can’t forget when she turned her proclivity to bare it all into a good-natured competition:

Emily Ratajkowski :: @emrata/Instagram

EmRata’s bodily liberation clearly extends past the idea of freeing the nipple (which she’s also done)—girl is freeing it ALL!

We commend your openness, Emily—keep doin’ you.

BONUS: See some of Emily's hottest moments from SI Swimsuit!

Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Yu Tsai/SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by MANDALYNN.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Yu Tsai/SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by MANDALYNN.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Elizabeth Southwood for Sauvage Swimwear.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Yu Tsai/SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Yu Tsai/SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Herve Leger by Max Azria.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Deja Soleil Swimwear.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Yu Tsai/SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Beach Riot.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Yu Tsai/SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by MANDALYNN.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Yu Tsai/SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
