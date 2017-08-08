This post was written by Jonathan Borge and originally appeared on InStyle.com.

Model Ashley Graham is all about body positivity. She regularly asks that women embrace who they are, regardless of size, and frequently takes to social media to make that loud and clear.

In January, she shared a photo that highlighted her cellulite in order to show others that anyone can be confident, bold, and sexy. “I think there’s nothing more real than that. It’s there. I’m not afraid to talk about it. I’m not afraid to show it. And I don’t think that other women should be ashamed of theirs as well,” she told InStyle in April.

As a top model with a career of fronting collections designed for various shapes and sizes, the 29-year-old's thoughts on the term “plus-size” deserve acknowledgment.

In a new interview with New York Magazine, she explains her point of view and explains how it implies there’s a difference between “normal” bodies and “other.”

“It’s like, ‘Plus what?” she says. “That’s something I’ve always been told: You’re not good enough because you’re plus-size.”

“I’m not here to ban the word from the dictionary,” she added. Her suggestions? Use "curve" or "curvy" in place of the phrase.

Ultimately, it’s the way in which she’s impacting women, and the fact that they approach her on the subway to thank her for using her voice, that moves her. “They see and go, ‘If I had a girl when I was in high school talk the way you talk about your body, my life would be different.’”

