It's that time of year again! SI Swimsuit Casting Call season is upon us, and you're in for a real treat.

For the first time ever, we held an open casting call to find our next big star. After receiving thousands of Instagram submissions from women around the world, we invited 35 finalists to SI's Brooklyn offices for an in-person interview and photo shoot. From there, it wasn't easy, but we narrowed down the list our Top 15, who made history during Miami Swim Week as they walked the runway in SI's first branded swimwear show.

So how about we get to know your Top 15 a little better? Next up is former Patriots cheerleader Camille Kostek!

This is it. @si_swimsuit @mj_day thank you for this incredible opportunity. I'm beyond myself to announce that this is my audition tape for the #SIswimsearch 2017 anyone who knows me knows that being apart of @si_swimsuit has been a teenage dream. My heart is beating out of my chest as I post this. Wooooooooooo!!!!#SISwimsearch @insta_slam @torimcconkey A post shared by C A M I L L E K O S T E K (@camillekostek) on Apr 28, 2017 at 6:52am PDT

This blonde bombshell from Connecticut has dreamed of modeling for SI Swimsuit since she was a little girl. "Confidence is sexy. That's what Sports Illustrated Swim stands for," she said in her standout #SISwimSearch submission. "They have this movement where you can just be beautiful no matter what shape, what size, your height, your body type, your ethnicity... They represent it all. And I want to be a part of that." And it's a good thing — because we want you to be a part of it, too, girl!

Here's one of our favorite moments with Camille from Miami Swim Week:

It's a magical day here at #SISwim as @camillekostek and the rest of the #SISwimSearch Top 15 shoot the lookbook images for our debut swimwear line! @swimspot A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Jul 21, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT

And here's a look at Camille in our new SI Swimsuit-branded swimwear:

Taylor Ballantyne

