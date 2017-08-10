Not only did we throw an epic runway show during SWIMMIAMI, but we also checked out some of the hottest swimwear brands and their latest collections.

So now's your chance to shop the six biggest trends from Miami Swim Week and look better than ever in your new swimsuit of choice!

Courtesy of Jane Swim

TREND: Teal

Teal was everywhere in South Beach! This color screams island vibes and is the perfect shade for your next resort getaway.

All In One-Piece by Jade Swim; Available at shopbop.com, $138.60

Courtesy of Kendall + Kylie x Revolve

TREND: Sporty Bralettes

The sporty bralette look is hot and functional. Go from watersports to poolside lounging in the same great bikini.

The 90s Bikini by Kendall + Kylie x Revolve; Available at revolve.com, $126

Courtesy of Kendall + Kylie x Revolve

TREND: 90s High-Leg Cut

We're all about the 90s right now and this sexy high-leg bikini is everything and more — not to mention, bright neons make your tan look even better!

The Colorblock Bikni by Kendall + Kylie x Revolve; Available at revolve.com, $126

Courtesy of Mara Hoffman

TREND: Minimalist

Tiny minimalistic styles are here to stay and we couldn't be happier about it! Throw this little bikini on for an effortless yet sexy look.

The Sia Top and Lei Bottom by Mara Hoffman; Available at revolve.com, $200

Courtesy of Missguided

​

TREND: Mesh

Nothing looks sexier than a mesh overlay. What more do you need to know?!

The Ultimate Mesh Bikini Set by Missguided; Available at missguidedus.com, $51

Courtesy of Missguided

TREND: Fun Phrases

Got something to say? Say it with your swimsuit!

Red Printed Slogan Swimsuit by Missguided; Available At missguidedus.com, $31