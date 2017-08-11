It's that time of year again! SI Swimsuit Casting Call season is upon us, and you're in for a real treat.

For the first time ever, we held an open casting call to find our next big star. After receiving thousands of Instagram submissions from women around the world, we invited 35 finalists to SI's Brooklyn offices for an in-person interview and photo shoot. From there, it wasn't easy, but we narrowed down the list our Top 15, who made history during Miami Swim Week as they walked the runway in SI's first branded swimwear show.

So how about we get to know your Top 15 a little better? Next up is Oklahoma babe Allie Ayers!

hey @si_swimsuit ! i hope y'all have as much fun watching this as i did making it #SISwimSearch thank you thank you to @joe.meadows and @don.ixon for filming me @bissyswim A post shared by Allie Ayers (@allieeayers) on Apr 3, 2017 at 7:19am PDT

Allie is living proof that good things come to those who actually don't wait, as her #SISwimSearch submission was one of the very first ones we saw! A state championship basketball player, turned pageant queen, turned swimsuit designer and model — is there anything this blonde beauty can't do?! So why SI Swimsuit? Allie is a middle size model, who isn't a big fan of traditional categories like "plus size" and "runway," and is looking for a platform where women of all shapes and sizes can see their bodies represented. Talk about a perfect fit for us!

Here's one of our favorite moments with Allie from Miami Swim Week:

today I got to shoot for the new @si_swimsuit line AND I'm getting a nap. dreams really do come true. #siswimsearch A post shared by Allie Ayers (@allieeayers) on Jul 21, 2017 at 11:49am PDT

And here's a look at Allie in our new SI Swimsuit-branded swimwear:

