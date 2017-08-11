When we last saw Kayla Fitzgerald and Dessie Mitcheson, the dynamic duo were with SI Swimsuit in Miami shooting photos for our new swimsuit line.

Getty Images

If you thought that was sexy, you're in for a treat.​ The MitchFitzz, as the two are affectionately known, star in Chris Applebaum's latest EATS videos. The Instagram series features top models enjoying food in the sexiest way possible. Applebaum, if you don't know, is the creative genius behind the famous Carl's Jr./Hardee's ad campaign that featured Kate Upton, Nina Agdal, Samantha Hoopes and other top models.

But he's outdone himself here as Kayla and Dessie play Twister, devour popsicles and show why they are always the life of the party. See for yourself!

