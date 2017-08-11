When we last saw Kayla Fitzgerald and Dessie Mitcheson, the dynamic duo were with SI Swimsuit in Miami shooting photos for our new swimsuit line. 

Getty Images

If you thought that was sexy, you're in for a treat.​ The MitchFitzz, as the two are affectionately known, star in Chris Applebaum's latest EATS videos. The Instagram series features top models enjoying food in the sexiest way possible. Applebaum, if you don't know, is the creative genius behind the famous Carl's Jr./Hardee's ad campaign that featured Kate Upton, Nina Agdal, Samantha Hoopes and other top models.

But he's outdone himself here as Kayla and Dessie play Twister, devour popsicles and show why they are always the life of the party. See for yourself!

And don't forget to keep visit SwimDaily for more profiles of our #SISwimSearch finalists. You never know who you'll fall in love with.

BONUS: See Dessie, Kayla and the #SISwimSearch finalists on the runway

Camille Kostek :: Getty Images
Camille Kostek :: Getty Images
Allie Ayers :: Getty Images
Allie Ayers :: Getty Images
Kayla Fitzgerald :: Getty Images
Kayla Fitzgerald :: Getty Images
Samantha Hoopes :: Getty Images
Samantha Hoopes :: Getty Images
Kate De Paz :: Getty Images
Kate De Paz :: Getty Images
Shelby McLean :: Getty Images
Shelby McLean :: Getty Images
Olivia Jordan :: Getty Images
Olivia Jordan :: Getty Images
Sarina Nowak :: Getty Images
Sarina Nowak :: Getty Images
Stefanie Rachel :: Getty Images
Stefanie Rachel :: Getty Images
Dessie Mitcheson :: Getty Images
Dessie Mitcheson :: Getty Images
Steph Mi :: Getty Images
Steph Mi :: Getty Images
Haley Kalil :: Getty Images
Haley Kalil :: Getty Images
Dessie Mitcheson :: Getty Images
Dessie Mitcheson :: Getty Images
Iyonna Fairbanks :: Getty Images
Iyonna Fairbanks :: Getty Images
Haley Kalil :: Getty Images
Haley Kalil :: Getty Images
Camille Kostek :: Getty Images
Camille Kostek :: Getty Images
Tabria Majors :: Getty Images
Tabria Majors :: Getty Images
Keyeriah Miles :: Getty Images
Keyeriah Miles :: Getty Images
Iyonna Fairbanks :: Getty Images
Iyonna Fairbanks :: Getty Images
Kayla Fitzgerald :: Getty Images
Kayla Fitzgerald :: Getty Images
Michelle Vidal :: Getty Images
Michelle Vidal :: Getty Images
Kate De Paz :: Getty Images
Kate De Paz :: Getty Images
Keyeriah Miles :: Getty Images
Keyeriah Miles :: Getty Images
Olivia Jordan :: Getty Images
Olivia Jordan :: Getty Images
Allie Ayers :: Getty Images
Allie Ayers :: Getty Images
Michelle Vidal :: Getty Images
Michelle Vidal :: Getty Images
Sarina Nowak :: Getty Images
Sarina Nowak :: Getty Images
Shelby McLean :: Getty Images
Shelby McLean :: Getty Images
Stefanie Rachel :: Getty Images
Stefanie Rachel :: Getty Images
Steph Mi :: Getty Images
Steph Mi :: Getty Images
Tabria Majors :: Getty Images
Tabria Majors :: Getty Images
M.J. Day and Hailey Clauson :: Getty Images
M.J. Day and Hailey Clauson :: Getty Images
Hailey Clauson :: Getty Images
Hailey Clauson :: Getty Images
SI Swimsuit Debuts Swimwear Line
1 34
Close
expandIcon
1 34
Close