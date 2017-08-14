It's that time of year again! SI Swimsuit Casting Call season is upon us, and you're in for a real treat.

For the first time ever, we held an open casting call to find our next big star. After receiving thousands of Instagram submissions from women around the world, we invited 35 finalists to SI's Brooklyn offices for an in-person interview and photo shoot. From there, it wasn't easy, but we narrowed down the list our Top 15, who made history during Miami Swim Week as they walked the runway in SI's first branded swimwear show.

So how about we get to know your Top 15 a little better? Next up is Pittsburgh's own Steph Snyder!

With a massive Instagram following and an ultra cheeky Hello Kitty tattoo, we found it impossible to overlook Steph's incredible open casting video. But it was her candidness and ability to talk about being bullied during her younger years that truly made us fall in love with this gorgeous vlogger!

Here's one of our favorite moments with Steph from Miami Swim Week:

And here's a look at Steph in our new SI Swimsuit-branded swimwear:

Enjoy some more photos of Steph below, and be sure to keep coming back to Swim Daily to learn more about our #SISwimSearch Top 15!

