Former SI Swimsuit cover model Ashley Graham is the queen of confidence and an outspoken advocate for body diversity. So it's no surprise that her swimwear collection is flattering and sexy for every body type!

Before you hit the beach on your end-of-summer getaway, throw out your old one piece and let your inner Ashley Graham shine. This little black bikini is every curvy girl’s new best friend!

Courtesy of Swimsuits For All

The Jefra Bikini by Ashley Graham x Swimsuits for All

Available at nordstrom.com, $88

Be sure to check out Ashley’s whole collection of affordable and flattering plus-size swimwear with Swimsuits for All. ​

​