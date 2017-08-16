It's that time of year again! SI Swimsuit Casting Call season is upon us, and you're in for a real treat.

For the first time ever, we held an open casting call to find our next big star. After receiving thousands of Instagram submissions from women around the world, we invited 35 finalists to SI's Brooklyn offices for an in-person interview and photo shoot. From there, it wasn't easy, but we narrowed down the list our Top 15, who made history during Miami Swim Week as they walked the runway in SI's first branded swimwear show.

So how about we get to know your Top 15 a little better? Next up is Spanish stunner Kate De Paz!

I have no idea what the deadline is on this so I just whipped together outtakes from the silliest most ridiculous self taped audition in a bikini Ive ever done @si_swimsuit I will upload a legit one if this is no bueno within the next day or two I just wanted to go ahead and go go go and submit! #SISwimSearch @boysandarrows #boysandarrows A post shared by Kate De Paz (@realkatedepaz) on Mar 27, 2017 at 8:33pm PDT

What's not to love about Kate? Her can-do attitude and confidence immediately drew us in as we watched her hilarious #SISwimSearch submission video.

Here's one of our favorite moments with Kate from Miami Swim Week:

Clearly still inspired from my shoot today feeling all model-licious. I cant believe I get to live this. #siswim #siswimsearch @si_swimsuit A post shared by Kate De Paz (@realkatedepaz) on Jul 21, 2017 at 8:08pm PDT

And here's a look at Kate in our new SI Swimsuit-branded swimwear:

