Shooting for SI Swimsuit 2018 is under way and the images coming in from our exotic, first location are as steamy as ever.

Shooting for #SISwim 2018 has officially begun! 🔥 (📷: @mj_day) A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Aug 16, 2017 at 7:34am PDT

Can't wait until February to find out who will be in this year's issue? We've got you covered!

For the first time ever, we'll be revealing one model per photo shoot LIVE on Facebook. Starting this Saturday, tune in to get a behind-the-scenes look at the making of SI Swimsuit 2018 like never before. Once we unveil the identity of the newest SI Swimsuit 2018 model, we'll be chronicling her experience each step of the way. Continue to check back as we create what are guaranteed to be some of the hottest Facebook Live videos you've ever seen.

We'll also be creating one hell of an Instagram story, so don't forget to follow us there, too!

SI has been shooting the most beautiful women in the world since 1964, but this is the first time fans will be able to join us in real time. See all the action from set, get to know the newest member of the SI Swimsuit family though one-on-one interviews, and more. This is a moment in SI Swimsuit history you do not want to miss!

The model revealed via Facebook LIVE on Saturday will join SI Swimsuit 2017 Model Search winner Anne De Paula as the first two confirmed members of the SI Swimsuit Class of 2018.