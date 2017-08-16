It's that time of year again! SI Swimsuit Casting Call season is upon us, and you're in for a real treat.

For the first time ever, we held an open casting call to find our next big star. After receiving thousands of Instagram submissions from women around the world, we invited 35 finalists to SI's Brooklyn offices for an in-person interview and photo shoot. From there, it wasn't easy, but we narrowed down the list our Top 15, who made history during Miami Swim Week as they walked the runway in SI's first branded swimwear show.

So how about we get to know your Top 15 a little better? Last but certainly not least is the stunning Stefanie Rachel!

IDK if I was more nervous filming this or posting this But you never know until you try right? Thanks @si_swimsuit @mj_day for this INSANE opportunity ! You have no idea how many chairs and random objects I had to pile up to take this video Probably my biggest #YOLO moment ever #SISwimSearch #omg #sonervous A post shared by STEFANIE RACHEL (@stefachka) on Mar 29, 2017 at 1:42pm PDT

Stefanie was someone whose video we couldn't get enough of during our first-ever #SISwimSearch. Not afraid to share the candid moments of filming, we fell head of heels for this Tel Aviv-based student and yoga instructor, who wants to be part of the SI Swimsuit family and understands fully what it means to support other women of all shapes, sizes, colors and heights. What's not to love?!

Here's one of our favorite moments with Stefanie from Miami Swim Week:

And here's a look at Stefanie in our new SI Swimsuit-branded swimwear:

Taylor Ballantyne

Enjoy some more photos of Stefanie​​ below, and be sure to keep coming back to Swim Daily to learn more about our #SISwimSearch Top 15!

