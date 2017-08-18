It's official - Chase Carter is the newest member of the SI Swimsuit Class of 2018!

We announced the big news on Facebook Live this morning and will have more real-time, behind-the-scenes footage from Chase's shoot in the Bahamas throughout the weekend. But for now, some quick background. Chase is 20 years old and feels right at home in this shoot since she was born in Nassau, Bahamas. She started modeling at age 13 when she was scouted at the Sydney Airport, and hasn't stopped since. Chase is also a sports nut. She played tennis, soccer, softball and even threw the javelin for her high school track and field team. She is now a NBA and NFL fan who considers LeBron James her favorite athlete.

Want to know more? Here are five other fun facts about our Bahamian beauty.

She's not afraid to take chances

She works out

Her slow-motion run game is on point

She has her own sports blog (cheesetake.com)

She knows cool handshakes

Stay tuned to SwimDaily over the coming weeks and months for more announcements and model reveals. In the meantime, work on your handshakes!

