This post was written by Anthea Levi and originally appeared on Health.com.

If you’re like us, you probably want to emulate Ashley Graham in every way possible. After all, the model is #goals, whether she’s getting real about unrealistic beauty standards, advocating for body positivity, or sharing her kick-ass gym sessions on social media. Plus, she’s stunning. So when Ashley recently revealed a few of her go-to personal care products, we took note.

The 29-year-old took to Instagram late last week to recommend her favorite toothpaste, moisturizer, and sunscreen to her 4 million-plus followers. "I just wanted to share," Ashley wrote on her Instagram story after posting snapshots of the products (below). She also added that the posts were not sponsored.

Want to know which items made the cut? Here, three products Ashley is gaga for right now, plus where you can buy them.

IntelliWHITE Coco Brite Toothpaste

Is there anything coconut oil can’t do? Ashley ranked this IntelliWHITE toothpaste ($18, hsn.com), which is made from coconut oil and xylitol, as one of her faves. The formula contains stain-removing ingredients to keep your smile pearly white.

Carasoin Cold Fusion Intense Moisturizer

Graham’s up-close selfies are proof that she has flawless skin, and this moisturizer from Carasoin ($120, carasoin.com) may have something to do with it. The rich formula contains hydrating healthy fats like omega-3s, along with vitamins A, C, E and D. Swipe it across your face to glow like Graham.

Elta MD UV Sport Sunscreen

Graham called Elta MD's popular broad-spectrum sport sunscreen ($24, amazon.com) the "best sunscreen ever." The water-resistant lotion contains zinc oxide to protect against harmful UV rays and SPF 50. Bonus: it's appropriate for every skin type, including acne-prone skin.