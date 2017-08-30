MORE EDITOR'S PICKS: Beach Essentials | Curvy Bikini | One-Piece | High-Waisted Bikini | Must-Have Lip Colors

All women need a good pair of denim shorts!  Rock yours with a bikini or even pair them with some heels for date night.

Shop our three favorite denim short trends happening now!

Distressed Denim Bermuda Shorts by Forever 21

The Bermuda shorts trend is back and better than ever!  These distressed frayed pair are a must have!
Available at Forever 21, $35

GIRLFRND x REVOLVE Cindy High-Rise Short by Revolve

Dark denim shorts are a necessity in any women’s summer wardrobe!  This pair is perfect for a night out!
Available at Revolve, $148

The Perfect Jean Shorts: Embroidered Edition by Madewell

High waist shorts look great on every body type!  Not to mention embroidery is so in this season!
Available at Shopbop, $89.50

BONUS: Meet the ladies of SI Swimsuit 2017!

Ashley Graham
Barbara Palvin
Bianca Balti
Bo Krsmanovic
Alexa Ray Joel, Christie Brinkley and Sailor Brinkley Cook
Tennis pro Caroline Wozniacki
Chrissy Teigen
Danielle Herrington
Tennis pro Genie Bouchard
Hailey Clauson
Hannah Ferguson
Hannah Jeter
Kate Bock
Kate Upton
Kelly Gale
Lais Ribeiro
Mia Kang
Myla Dalbesio
Nina Agdal
Robyn Lawley
Rose Bertram
Samantha Hoopes
Tennis pro Serena Williams
U.S. Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles
Vita Sidorkina
Meet the ladies of SI Swimsuit 2017!
