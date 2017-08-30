The SI Swimsuit 2017 Issue Is Finally Here!

All women need a good pair of denim shorts! Rock yours with a bikini or even pair them with some heels for date night.

Shop our three favorite denim short trends happening now!

Distressed Denim Bermuda Shorts by Forever 21

The Bermuda shorts trend is back and better than ever! These distressed frayed pair are a must have!

Available at Forever 21, $35

GIRLFRND x REVOLVE Cindy High-Rise Short by Revolve

Dark denim shorts are a necessity in any women’s summer wardrobe! This pair is perfect for a night out!

Available at Revolve, $148

The Perfect Jean Shorts: Embroidered Edition by Madewell

High waist shorts look great on every body type! Not to mention embroidery is so in this season!

Available at Shopbop, $89.50

