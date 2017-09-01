Leave it to Emily Ratajkowski to provide us with the ultimate bikini inspiration for Labor Day weekend. Though, we aren’t completely shocked. It’s EmRata, the woman who wears her string bikini tops as shirts and parades her enviable frame in a slew of sultry swimsuits, that we are talking about here. With the holiday just around the corner, the brunette beauty celebrated the last days of summer in…you guessed it: a red hot two-piece.

“Labor Day starts early,” the model fittingly captioned a photo of herself in a cherry bandeau bikini top and matching bottoms. Set in an idyllic forest, Ratajkowski becomes one with nature, holding a bouquet of dandelions picked from her surroundings.

Labor Day starts early A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Aug 31, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

In addition to her flower arrangement, the 26-year-old accessorized with dainty necklaces and rings, while a breezy mane recalled summer days spent on the beach. Another selfie snap, where Ratajkowski can be seen sunning herself on a towel, lends a better view of the suit’s texture and cool retro cat eye glasses.

❤️ A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Aug 31, 2017 at 11:10am PDT

• Emily Ratajkowski takes skinny dipping to a whole new level

EmRata has the right idea—go ahead and kick off your Labor Day festivities early with some sun, sand, and a show-stopping bikini.

This story originally appeared on InStyle.com

BONUS: See some of Emily's hottest moments from SI Swimsuit!



Yu Tsai/SI Walter Iooss Jr./SI Yu Tsai/SI Walter Iooss Jr./SI Walter Iooss Jr./SI Yu Tsai/SI Yu Tsai/SI Walter Iooss Jr./SI Walter Iooss Jr./SI Yu Tsai/SI Walter Iooss Jr./SI Yu Tsai/SI Walter Iooss Jr./SI Yu Tsai/SI Walter Iooss Jr./SI Emily Ratajkowski's Best Moments: SI Swimsuit 2014 & 2015 1 15 Close expandIcon 1 15 Close

​