This post was written by Char Adams and originally appeared on People.com.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend may have been going strong for more than a decade, but the love birds have had some bumps in the road along the way.

Both Chrissy, 31, and 38-year-old John have opened up about the time the singer attempted to break up with Chrissy. But now, years later, they can both laugh about that turbulent time in their relationship.

The supermodel tweeted on Monday tweeted an article about the short-lived breakup, writing, “11 years later, baby.”

“It wasn’t a a typical breakup,” the mom of one wrote in a follow-up tweet. “He was on tour and his voice hurt and he was being a whiny face about everything and so yeah, I was like ‘no.’ ”

It was John's recent interview with The Guardian that prompted Chrissy's trip down memory lane.

“I was really stressed and busy,” he told the publication of the rough patch. “I was just like, ‘I’d just be happier single right now,’ and she was like, ‘No.’ ”

The split lasted for less than a day (as Chrissy previously recalled), and the couple were quickly back together.

“She pushes me to be funnier,” he says. “Not because she’s trying to. I think it’s just being around her. And to be bolder.”

In the years since the snafu, the stars have become a constant source of #RelationshipGoals with John being the most loving celebrity husband around.

Chrissy and the R&B singer wed in 2013 in Italy after becoming engaged in 2011.

Chrissy talked previously about the brief breakup in last year’s December issue of Cosmopolitan, revealing that she and her husband laugh about the ordeal now.

“I always joke, ‘Remember when you tried to break up with me?’ He’s like, ‘Yes, sorry. Big mistake,’ ” she said.

