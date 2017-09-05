This post was written by Kaitlyn Frey and originally appeared on People.com.

Last year, NBA superstar Kevin Love was the first athlete to be named as a brand ambassador for Banana Republic. The Cleveland Cavalier starred in multiple campaigns for the clothing retailer, but his Fall 2017 ads seem to be the most special.

The campaign — which centers around the concept, “Power Forward” (a play off of Kevin's position on the Cleveland Cavaliers) — features Kevin and his girlfriend, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Kate Bock.

Courtesy of Banana Republic

The shoot gives us an inside peek at the couple’s day-to-day life. The duo lounges in their pajamas (Love in a classic white tee, Bock in a collared button-up) while sipping on coffee, plus show off the season’s hottest trends at Los Angeles hotspots including Musso & Frank Grill and Chateau Marmont.

And even though Kevin's currently off the market, a couple glances at these photos will surely have women taking notice of him off the court.

In one shot, Kevin shows off his casual side on the couch with a basketball in hand, wearing a navy bomber jacket and stylish skinny pants. He also has a more formal moment.

Kevin sits on a Porsche wearing a daring gray plaid suit with a white dress shirt and polka dot tie. And if anyone can pull off the plaid-on-plaid look, it’s Kevin. We think he should consider recreating this look at his next NBA press conference.

