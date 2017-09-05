This post was written by Kaitlyn Frey and originally appeared on People.com

Last year, NBA superstar Kevin Love was the first athlete to be named as a brand ambassador for Banana Republic. The Cleveland Cavalier starred in multiple campaigns for the clothing retailer, but his Fall 2017 ads seem to be the most special.

The campaign — which centers around the concept, “Power Forward” (a play off of Kevin's position on the Cleveland Cavaliers) — features Kevin and his girlfriend, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Kate Bock.

Courtesy of Banana Republic

The shoot gives us an inside peek at the couple’s day-to-day life. The duo lounges in their pajamas (Love in a classic white tee, Bock in a collared button-up) while sipping on coffee, plus show off the season’s hottest trends at Los Angeles hotspots including Musso & Frank Grill and Chateau Marmont.

And even though Kevin's currently off the market, a couple glances at these photos will surely have women taking notice of him off the court.

In one shot, Kevin shows off his casual side on the couch with a basketball in hand, wearing a navy bomber jacket and stylish skinny pants. He also has a more formal moment.

Kevin sits on a Porsche wearing a daring gray plaid suit with a white dress shirt and polka dot tie. And if anyone can pull off the plaid-on-plaid look, it’s Kevin. We think he should consider recreating this look at his next NBA press conference.

BONUS: See all of Kate's gorgeous photos from SI Swimsuit 2017!

Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Noe Bernacelli.
Kate Bock
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Noe Bernacelli.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Yandy. Top by WXYZ Jewlery.
Kate Bock
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Yandy. Top by WXYZ Jewlery.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Hot As Hell. 
Kate Bock
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Hot As Hell. 
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.andibagus.bigcartel.com">Andi Bagus</a>. 
Kate Bock
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Top by Grace Bijoux. Bottom by Missoni. 
Kate Bock
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Top by Grace Bijoux. Bottom by Missoni. 
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.andibagus.bigcartel.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Andi Bagus</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">. </span>
Kate Bock
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Yandy. Top by WXYZ Jewlery.
Kate Bock
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Yandy. Top by WXYZ Jewlery.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Hot As Hell. 
Kate Bock
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Hot As Hell. 
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Noe Bernacelli.
Kate Bock
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Noe Bernacelli.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. 
Kate Bock
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. 
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture. Top by Britt Bolton.
Kate Bock
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture. Top by Britt Bolton.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Beauty & the Beach.
Kate Bock
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Beauty & the Beach.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova.
Kate Bock
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Hot As Hell. 
Kate Bock
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Hot As Hell. 
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Beauty & the Beach.
Kate Bock
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Beauty & the Beach.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.andibagus.bigcartel.com">Andi Bagus</a>. 
Kate Bock
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Luli Fama. 
Kate Bock
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Luli Fama. 
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Midnight Swimwear.
Kate Bock
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Midnight Swimwear.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Midnight Swimwear.
Kate Bock
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Midnight Swimwear.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Noe Bernacelli.
Kate Bock
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Noe Bernacelli.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Top by Grace Bijoux. Bottom by Missoni. 
Kate Bock
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Top by Grace Bijoux. Bottom by Missoni. 
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture. Bottom by Laurel Dewitt.
Kate Bock
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture. Bottom by Laurel Dewitt.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Luli Fama. 
Kate Bock
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Luli Fama. 
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture. Bottom by Laurel Dewitt.</span>
Kate Bock
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture. Bottom by Laurel Dewitt.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova.
Kate Bock
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Hot As Hell. 
Kate Bock
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Hot As Hell. 
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico.</span>
Kate Bock
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.andibagus.bigcartel.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Andi Bagus</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">. </span>
Kate Bock
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Hot As Hell. 
Kate Bock
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Hot As Hell. 
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Palmarosa.
Kate Bock
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Palmarosa.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Top by Grace Bijoux. Bottom by Missoni.
Kate Bock
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Top by Grace Bijoux. Bottom by Missoni.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Yandy. Top by WXYZ Jewlery.
Kate Bock
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Yandy. Top by WXYZ Jewlery.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Midnight Swimwear.
Kate Bock
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Midnight Swimwear.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture. Top by Britt Bolton.
Kate Bock
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture. Top by Britt Bolton.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.andibagus.bigcartel.com/" >Andi Bagus</a>.
Kate Bock
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.
Kate Bock 2017 Swimsuit photo gallery
1 35
Close
expandIcon
1 35
Close