Since getting engaged back in May 2016, SI Swimsuit cover model Kate Upton and Justin Verlander have become almost inseparable. Talk about some serious #RelationshipGoals.

So it should come as no surprise that when the Houston Astros traded for the former Detroit Tigers pitcher, they didn't just acquire a great player. They also nabbed the sexiest baseball fan of all time.

Kate, who has been Justin's #1 supporter since they began dating, was in attendance for her beau's Astro's debut on Tuesday night in Seattle and we must say, her new choice of headgear suits her well. Fans sitting in the same section weren't the only ones to take notice either. The announcers pointed out Kate's attendance during the game and seemed about as excited as Houston fans everywhere at the prospect of having a supermodel in the stands for the remainder of this season and beyond.

