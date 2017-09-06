Myla Dalbesio names the athlete she'd like to have dinner with

It's the most wonderful time of the year! (Aside from SI Swimsuit Launch Week, of course...)

The start of the NFL season is upon us and no one is more excited than SI Swimsuit rookie Myla Dalbesio. The Wisconsin native and Packers fanatic posed topless with a regulation football during an exclusive photo shoot in Houston, Texas. And while Kate Upton may be the sexiest baseball fan of all time, Myla seems to be taking the crown for hottest football fan ever.

Taylor Ballantyne

If this doesn't get you excited for the start of the season, we don't know what will. Let the games begin!

See more photos from our steamy shoot:

