Lions. Cheetahs. Koala bears. And pythons. Is there an exotic animal that hasn't landed on the pages of SI Swimsuit?

Over the course of our 53-year history, we've shot in some of the most beautiful places in the world with hands-down the most beautiful women in the world. But what about the wildlife in those places? We couldn't leave them out!

Robert Erdmann

From Heidi Klum lying on the back of an elephant in 2000 to Kate Bock posing with an iguana this past year, it was a real challenge to narrow it down to our 10 favorite SI Swimsuit/animal shots. Watch the video above to see which of our furry (and not so furry) friends made the cut!

