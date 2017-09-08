Forget shining your shoes...

In one of the most memorable boomerangs to date, one very lucky assistant got to put a little extra elbow grease into making sure that former SI Swimsuit cover model Ashley Graham was on point for New York Fashion Week. Wearing a super sexy patent leather dress, Ashley sizzled in her Instagram story as she shared behind-the-scenes snaps of her glam team putting the finishing touches on her stylish look.

In the story, the model included a short video of a man polishing her booty with a clean cloth, giving new meaning to the term "squeaky clean."

@theashleygraham :: Ashley Graham/Instagram

Complete with a plunging neckline, corset closure and thigh-high slit, this leather look is certainly one we won't soon forget.

