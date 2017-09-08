You've already met the ladies of our first-ever #SISwimSearch open casting call. But what about our annual casting calls with gorgeous models from New York, LA, London and all over the world? We didn't forget them!

We met with dozens of beautiful women looking to be a part of our SI Swimsuit 2018 rookie class, and we're inviting you to get to know them, too!

Next up is Aussie babe Nathalie Darcas. This beauty from Down Under has been modeling for the last seven years and swears by always having a good book and snacks in her bag when she's traveling for work! When she gets a break from her busy schedule, you can find Nathalie jet setting to Mexico for fun or working up a sweat in her favorite SLT class.

See some of Nathalie's career highlights below be sure to keep coming back to Swim Daily for more 2018 SI Swimsuit Casting Calls!

