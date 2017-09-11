It's been nearly a month since we announced Chase Carter as the newest member of SI Swimsuit 2018, and we're even more excited now than we were then!

In the footage above, captured live during her shoot in the Bahamas, Chase shows off both both her sexy side (in a barely-there yellow bikini) and her athletic side (check out the soccer skills). No wonder she's already won over so many of our fans!

It's been a great month for Chase. In addition to landing a spot in next year's swimsuit issue, she also walked the runway of the Philipp Plein International show for New York Fashion Week. Who knows where this Bahamian beauty will pop up next?

