It's not easy being a SI Swimsuit model. Just ask Hannah Jeter. The five-time SI Swimsuit model was in Mexico shooting with photographer Ruvan Alfavador when he asked her to pose on all fours but with one leg in the air. It was not an easy request.

But Hannah, ever the trooper, pulled through, and did so with a smile, "I'm sucking it in, breathing, smiling," she laughed after. "But I was barely breathing." You'd never know her struggle from the final photo, but it was worth it.

"It felt like crap so hopefully it looked good," Hannah joked afterwards. We can assure you, Hannah. It looked damn good.

