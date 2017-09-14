In 2004, Gigi Hadid was an 18-year-old SI Swimsuit rookie excited on one of her first shoots. Three years later, she's become one of the most recognized faces in the world and has over 35 million Instagram followers keeping track of her every move.

Gigi walked the runway earlier this week as part of the Brandon Maxwell show for New York Fashion Week. Shop the must have hair products and check out hair stylist, James Pecis, five steps to runway worthy hair below!

• Prep hair with Maximista Thickening Spray at the roots.

• Blow dry hair to a smooth finish

• Use a 1.5 inch curling iron, create easy “S” waves in the hair, alternating sections to create a bend and texture.

• If needed, use a blow dryer to apply a little heat to break up the bends and waves.

• Finish with Swept Up Volume Powder Spray to add fuzz and texture to the hair!

Maximista Thickening Spray by ORIBE, Available at Neiman Marcus, $38

Swept Up Volume Powder Spray by ORIBE, Available at Net-A-Porter, $42

Getty Images

Chris DeLorenzo

Chris DeLorenzo

