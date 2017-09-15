This wasn't Ashley Graham's first NYFW rodeo... And you better believe it showed. 

The body diversity activist was all over this year's fashion week festivities, from sitting front row to opening and closing some of the week's hottest shows. But, as has become the norm, it was her own show in collaboration with Canadian lingerie brand Addition Elle, that had the entire industry talking. 

Showcasing her 16th collection with Addition Elle, Ashley was joined on the runway by fellow curve models like Jordyn Woods and our own #SISwimSearch contestant Tabria Majors. The diverse cast of ladies were out to prove that size is just a number and continue the conversation behind finding more equality on the catwalk.  

The Ashley Graham x Addition Elle line is sold at Nordstrom, Dillard's and online at AdditionElle.com, and was also available for a limited time at a pop-up shop in NYC. 

And while Ashley isn't happy to see that some runway diversity progress made from last season has been lost, she remains optimistic that more designers and industry leaders will soon embrace the chance to give curve models the place they deserve.  “It’s sad,” she told Yahoo! Style. “It’s funny to me, because I’ll look at runways and think, ‘I’d look so great in those clothes’ or ‘I know curvy women who would look so great in those clothes.’”

See some of Ashley's hottest moments from SI Swimsuit:

Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by INDAH.
