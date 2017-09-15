This wasn't Ashley Graham's first NYFW rodeo... And you better believe it showed.

The body diversity activist was all over this year's fashion week festivities, from sitting front row to opening and closing some of the week's hottest shows. But, as has become the norm, it was her own show in collaboration with Canadian lingerie brand Addition Elle, that had the entire industry talking.

• Watch Ashley Graham twerk in nothing but lingerie

Showcasing her 16th collection with Addition Elle, Ashley was joined on the runway by fellow curve models like Jordyn Woods and our own #SISwimSearch contestant Tabria Majors. The diverse cast of ladies were out to prove that size is just a number and continue the conversation behind finding more equality on the catwalk.

So proud to have launched my 16th lingerie collection with @additionelle and my 3rd year showing during #NYFW! Dream come true having my designs worn by gorgeous women walking down the runway More pictures to come!!!! #sexystateofmind #beautybeyondsize A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Sep 12, 2017 at 7:59am PDT

The Ashley Graham x Addition Elle line is sold at Nordstrom, Dillard's and online at AdditionElle.com, and was also available for a limited time at a pop-up shop in NYC.

And while Ashley isn't happy to see that some runway diversity progress made from last season has been lost, she remains optimistic that more designers and industry leaders will soon embrace the chance to give curve models the place they deserve. “It’s sad,” she told Yahoo! Style. “It’s funny to me, because I’ll look at runways and think, ‘I’d look so great in those clothes’ or ‘I know curvy women who would look so great in those clothes.’”

See some of Ashley's hottest moments from SI Swimsuit:

