Practice makes perfect! Right, Chase Carter?
A lot of celebrities have thrown out really horrible first pitches, but our first rookie of SI Swimsuit 2018 wasn't about to let her name be added to that list. Chase was invited a few weeks ago to throw out the first pitch at this afternoon's game at Wrigley Field, between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals, and you better believe she prepared.
Looking to avoid unwanted viral fame like 50 Cent and Mirah Carey, Chase worked hard on her form, even taking to the halls of SI to practice her pitching skills:
And her hard work paid off:
What's not to love? This Bahamian babe is a beautiful as she is brilliant, and as sexy and as she is sporty. Talk about the woman of your dreams...
