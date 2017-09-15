Practice makes perfect! Right, Chase Carter?

A lot of celebrities have thrown out really horrible first pitches, but our first rookie of SI Swimsuit 2018 wasn't about to let her name be added to that list. Chase was invited a few weeks ago to throw out the first pitch at this afternoon's game at Wrigley Field, between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals, and you better believe she prepared.

• Meet Chase Carter, the newest member of SI Swimsuit 2018!

Looking to avoid unwanted viral fame like 50 Cent and Mirah Carey, Chase worked hard on her form, even taking to the halls of SI to practice her pitching skills:

@lilbabycheezus practicing her pitch in the hallway. ⚾️ Just another day at the office... A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Sep 7, 2017 at 7:55am PDT

And her hard work paid off:

#SISwim 2018 rookie @lilbabycheezus nailed the first pitch today at Wrigley Field. ⚾️ A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Sep 15, 2017 at 11:35am PDT

@cubs THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR LETTING ME THROW OUT THE FIRST PITCH. Happy I made everyone proud #strike #thankgod #nowtodayisgoingtobegood @si_swimsuit @imgmodels A post shared by Chase Carter (@lilbabycheezus) on Sep 15, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

What's not to love? This Bahamian babe is a beautiful as she is brilliant, and as sexy and as she is sporty. Talk about the woman of your dreams...

