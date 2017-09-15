This post was written by Lara Walsh and originally appeared on InStyle.com

Four years to the day since Chrissy Teigen and John Legend tied the knot in a romantic Lake Como ceremony, these lovebirds seem more smitten than ever.

And on Thursday, the loved-up couple celebrated their wedding anniversary in style as they stepped out in London while holding hands for an extra-special date night.

Dressed to impress in a black velvet mini dress featuring long slashed satin sleeves and a flattering mock turtleneck, the mom-of-one proved that happiness is the best accessory as she stunned in delicate black sandal heels, a sleek golden blowout, and a sultry smoky eye.

John, who complemented Chrissy's blackout ensemble with a dapper black suit and tie, couldn't get enough of his wife's stunning look, which he made apparent when he took to Instagram later to pay homage with a gushing message for her.

"Anniversa-date. Married 4 years today. Met 11 years ago yesterday," he penned alongside a photo of the handsome couple packing on some sweet PDA before their outing.

"I love this woman deeply," he continued.

Chrissy had taken to Instagram a few hours earlier to also send her hubby some Instagram love.

One post, captioned "Do you know what to-day is #itsouranniversary," shows the pair smizing at the camera from a previous date night. In the photo, the SI Swimsuit beauty is dressed in an LBD with sexy thigh-high black boots, while her beau coordinates in all black—save for a tailored calf-length camel overcoat.

Congratulations to this happy couple!

